Bae Systems Launches Incubator Program to Propel Technologies Beyond Defense

BAE Systems Launchpad is a new incubator program designed to take dual-use technologies beyond the defense sector and help innovations reach their full commercial potential.

Launchpad directly addresses the challenge of moving defense technologies beyond prototype development by spinning them out into independent start-up businesses. This aligns with a key priority outlined in the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy, which calls for “constant innovation at wartime pace” and highlights the need for more successful spinouts from UK-developed technologies.

The program is designed to leverage BAE Systems’ position as a technology innovator to support national priorities, including rapid technology incubation, sovereign capability and economic growth. It also provides start-ups with access to customers across a broader range of sectors, like energy and advanced manufacturing.

The first company established by the Launchpad program is Rho-C, which will exploit technology originally developed for use in submarines, enabling the transmission of power and data through solid materials. This technology eliminates the need to drill holes for wires and has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and safety of operations in the oil and gas industry. Rho-C is in the process of closing its first venture capital funding round.

The first Launchpad business is based on technology created within BAE Systems’ internal research and development programs. Future ventures could also include partnerships with academics and other technology specialists, including opportunities using quantum clocks for radar and hyperspectral sensing.