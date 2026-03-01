Memorial Stone Placed at Grave of Antarctic Pioneer Captain John King Davis

A new memorial stone and plaque have been placed at the grave of Captain John King Davis, one of the mostly highly decorated navigators and mariners in the history of Antarctic exploration.

Davis served as Chief Officer under Ernest Shackleton during the British Antarctic Nimrod Expedition in 1907 and captained the SY Aurora during the Australasian Antarctic Expedition in 1911, led by Sir Douglas Mawson.

Despite his contributions, Captain Davis’s grave at the Melbourne General Cemetery has remained unmarked since his death in 1967.

Earlier this month, members of the ANARE Club, including President Rebecca Jeffcoat, attended a ceremony at the grave site to unveil the new monument.

“Captain John King Davis was central to Australia’s earliest Antarctic achievements,” Jeffcoat said. “His seamanship, judgement and quiet leadership under extreme conditions helped shape the course of Antarctic exploration.

“Recognising his legacy is not simply about marking a grave — it is about ensuring that future generations understand the depth of Australia’s maritime and Antarctic heritage. We owe it to pioneers like Davis to remember their courage, skill, and enduring contribution to Australia’s Antarctic story.”

Davis research station, one of Australia’s three Antarctic stations, is named after Captain Davis.

Expeditioners currently working there sent a wreath to the rededication service, presented on their behalf by Esther Rodewald, Davis Station Leader in 2020/21.

