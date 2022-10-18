Baglietto Navy Partners with MST Group

Baglietto Navy, the military division of the historic shipyard based in La Spezia, announce it has formed a commercial partnership with MST Group, a company with headquarters in Bromborough (UK), specializing in the design and construction of military naval units up to 32m in length. The agreement was secured amid the active collaboration of METCO METALS, in the person of Giuseppe Censabella, MST Group’s agent in Italy who will also be in charge of promoting and supporting Baglietto Navy’s specific commercial activities.

As part of their partnership, the two companies will exchange and share skills and technologies and provide service and support in their respective offices. This joint venture will also enable both companies to take part in tenders launched by Italian and/or foreign entities operating in Defense (Port Captaincies, the Carabinieri police force, etc.) for the construction of boats up to 12 meters long and vessels having sizes that do not fall within the two boat builders’ specific core business.

Baglietto said it will make available a dedicated team and part of its infrastructure specifically to support MST in all commissioning and final delivery operations of Italian supplies.

“I am extremely pleased with this agreement,” said Baglietto CEO Diego Michele Deprati, “as it marks an important step forward for our shipyard in the military sector, it allows us to further develop our skills, and it opens up new opportunities in a segment in which Baglietto has always been a reference player since its origins.”

Philip Hilbert, Sales Director of MST Group, said, “We are absolutely delighted and honored to be partnering with Baglietto Navy which is part of the most prestigious and long-standing brand in the industry. This agreement further cements our respective positions as leaders in our sector and when combined will produce world class vessels for the Italian market.”