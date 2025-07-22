Ballard Announces 6.4 MW Fuel Cell Order to Power Samskip Vessels

Ballard Power Systems announced the signing of a new purchase order for the supply of 6.4 MW of fuel cell engines to eCap Marine GmbH, a expert in emission free power, for deployment on two vessels by Samskip, one of the largest multimodal European operators specializing in short sea, rail, road and barge services.

The 32 FCwave-200 kW engines will be integrated into green marine propulsion systems by eCap Marine and power two vessels in Samskip’s fleet to decarbonize routes between Norway and the Netherlands. The order continues Ballard’s collaboration with eCap Marine which started in 2021. Delivery of the fuel cell engines is planned for 2025 and 2026.

Ballard’s FCwave is the world’s first DNV, Lloyd and ABS type-approved fuel cell module for marine applications, ensuring compliance with international maritime safety and design standards. This order is supported by ENOVA, Norway’s government agency for energy and climate initiatives.