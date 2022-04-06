Ballard's Marine Fuel Cell Module Earns DNV Type Approval

Ballard Power Systems announced it has received Europe’s industry-first type approval from classification society DNV for its marine fuel cell module FCwave.

Ballard said its high-power FCwave module is a flexible solution that can support the energy needs of various vessel types as well as onshore power. The scalable 200kW power module offers a plug-and-play replacement for conventional diesel engines.

The type approval process is extensive, involving a series of simulations and tests which were carried out at Ballard’s global Marine Center of Excellence in Hobro, Denmark, where the FCwave is developed and manufactured. The type approval certification confirms the design meets the stringent safety, functional, design and documentation requirements necessary for global marine commercialization.

“The new classification of FCwave has removed a significant roadblock in helping the marine industry deploy zero-emission technologies and meet global emission reduction targets,” said Søren Østergaard Hansen, General Manager, Marine, Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S. “The Type Approval from DNV is highly important in building market confidence in hydrogen fuel cells and validates that FCwave is designed, tested and prepared for installation. The Type Approved FCwave module enables us to deliver the first deployment-ready fuel cell solution, capable of helping the marine sector take the next steps in implementing zero-emission operations.”

(Image: Ballard Power Systems)

(Image: Ballard Power Systems)