Marine Link
Saturday, March 29, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Baltic Dry Index Falls for Third Consecutive Session

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 27, 2025

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hurt by weaker rates in the capesize segment. Credit: Adobe Stock/Tada Images

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hurt by weaker rates in the capesize segment. Credit: Adobe Stock/Tada Images

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hurt by weaker rates in the capesize segment.

* The main index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 13 points, or 0.8%, to 1,621 points.

* The capesize index shed 54 points, or 2.1%, to reach 2,527 points, lowest level since March 11.

* "On the West Australia front, we see relatively limited cargoes and some enquiries for slightly forward end April dates," shipbroker Fearnleys wrote in a weekly note on Wednesday referring to capesize vessel segment.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $445 to $20,957.

* Iron ore futures prices strengthened, buoyed by seasonal steel demand in top consumer China, outweighing trade war woes sparked by fresh U.S. tariffs. 

* The panamax index added 28 points, or 1.9%, to 1,484 points, highest level since Sept. 26.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, gained $251 to $13,359.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down by 7 points or 0.7% at 1,007 points.

* Elsewhere, Ukraine and Russia accused one another on Wednesday of flouting a truce on energy strikes brokered by the United States, and the European Union said it would not meet conditions set by Russia for a planned ceasefire in the Black Sea.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

TEST RIDE: Rock Steady - The Artemis EF-12 Escape

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week