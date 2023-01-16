Marine Link
Thursday, January 26, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Baltic Dry Index Near Multi-year Low

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2023

© InfinitumProdux / Adobe Stock

© InfinitumProdux / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index was unchanged on Monday, languishing near the multi-year low touched last week, as a slight uptick in rates for larger vessels countered a fall in the supramax segment.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was flat at 946 points.

The capesize index gained 12 points, or about 1%, to 1,311.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $104 at $10,874.

The panamax index snapped its 15-session losing streak, gaining 2 points, or about 0.2%, to 1,071.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose by $18 to $9,636.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell 13 points to 673.

Iron ore futures fell as reports of an increase in COVID-19 deaths in top steel producer China reignited concerns over demand.


(Reuters - Reporting by Harshit Verma; Editing by David Goodman)

Marine News takes a deep dive into the U.S. offshore wind industry, where stakeholders across the supply chain—on land and at sea—can expect a raft of new challenges and opportunities.
Read the Magazine

Jones Act Uncertainties Persist in US Offshore Wind

ZF Marine Transmissions are a Top Choice for Offshore Vessels

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week