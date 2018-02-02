Marine Link
Friday, February 2, 2018

The Baltic Index Fell 10% This Week

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 2, 2018

© NS Photography / Adobe Stock

© NS Photography / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, ended the week over 10 percent lower on Friday, as rates fell across all vessel segments, pushing the index to near 6-month lows.
 
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, fell 19 points, or 1.71 percent, at 1,095 points, touching its lowest level since Aug. 10 last year.
 
The capesize index shed 58 points, or 3.8 percent, at 1,470 points. It fell about 17 percent for the week.
 
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $424 to $11,367.
 
The panamax index fell 19 points, or 1.38 percent, at 1,359 points.
 
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $150 to $10,896.
 
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 5 points to 872 points and the handysize index also fell 5 points to 547 points.
 
Changes to the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index has created the possibility of it becoming a tradable instrument for the first time, industry officials said on Thursday.
 
 
Reporting by Karen Rodrigues
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News