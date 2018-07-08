Bangabandhu Satellite to Link 39,000 Ships at Sea

Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the shipping ministry so that Bangabandhu-1 satellite will provide the connectivity to around 39,000 ships in the country in a year.

A report in Star Online quoted Md Saiful Islam , managing director of the government-owned company as saying that this is the first business promise from the BCSCL, is also engaged negotiations with eight other ministries and divisions to provide them connectivity.

It said BCSCL will earn huge amount yearly by providing this service to shipping ministry when after the country’s first communication satellite will starts its commercial activity in September.

As per the agreement, with the satellite’s help, all ships and vessels navigating through the country's rivers and seas will be able to maintain communication with each other and prevent accidents, gain uninterrupted access to television, internet and other telecommunication facilities.

Dhaka tribune reported quoting Shipping Secretary Md Abdus Samad that approximately 4,000 international vessels enter Bangladeshi waters annually, while 35,000 domestic vessels navigate throughout the country annually.

Alongside the vessels, the facilities can also be availed by the ferry terminals and other riverside establishments.