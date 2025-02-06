Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
BAR Technologies Expands Maritime Team

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 6, 2025

(Credit: Bar Technologies)

BAR Technologies, a developer of wind propulsion systems and maritime decarbonization solutions, has expanded its team as it gears up for further growth in 2025.

The company made 20 new hires in 2024, including new Sales and Marketing team, four Naval Architects, and 13 engineers, following an increase in global demand for its technologies.

Among the notable hires is Tom James, who joined as Sales Director in early 2024. A Chartered Engineer and fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, James brings over 25 years of technical and commercial experience in the marine, aerospace, and automotive industries. 

BAR Technologies has a broad portfolio of products across the maritime sector, the most notable being WindWings, the company's wind-assisted propulsion system.

