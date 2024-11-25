BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nihon Shipyard ink MOU

BAR Technologies, a wind propulsion leader and innovative simulation-driven marine engineering consultancy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard which will set a framework for collaborations between the three businesses following the successful installation of BAR Technologies’ patented wind propulsion system WindWings onto Mitsubishi Corporation’s vessel Pyxis Ocean.

Under the terms of the MoU, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard will leverage their combined expertise to deliver new low-emission vessels, while identifying opportunities to integrate WindWings into existing/new vessel designs. In tandem, Mitsubishi Corporation and BAR Technologies have agreed for Mitsubishi Corporation to operate as an agent for WindWings in Japan - providing Japanese vessel owners with a complete solution for wind propulsion.