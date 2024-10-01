Marine Link
Friday, October 4, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Barge Breaks Free in High Water on the Tennessee River

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 1, 2024

© Chris / Adobe Stock

© Chris / Adobe Stock

A barge that broke free on the Tennessee River near Loudon, Tenn. has been recovered and secured, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The breakaway was caused by high water stemming from Hurricane Helene.

The Coast Guard said it is cautioning mariners to monitor river levels and proceed with caution when transiting the Tennessee River as the high water situation persists.

Helene slammed into the Florida Panhandle as a major hurricane on September. 26, and its winds, rain and storm surge killed over 100 people across the U.S. Southeast and Midwest.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A Shocking Success Story

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week