Bath Iron Works Awarded US Navy Contract to Build Three Destroyers

Bath, Maine shipbuilder General Dynamics Bath Iron Works announced it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to build three DDG 51 Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

“We appreciate the opportunity to build on our history of providing these highly advanced ships for the U.S. Navy fleet and are honored to do our part to contribute to protecting the nation and our families,” said Chuck Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works, a business unit of General Dynamics. “Flight III destroyers have significantly increased capability and our skilled shipbuilders are committed to producing ships that meet the quality standards that our Navy Sailors deserve.”

The three warships are scheduled to be delivered in 2023, 2024 and 2026 respectively.

The contract includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements and post-delivery availabilities on the awarded firm multiyear ships.

The deal also includes options for construction of additional DDG 51 class ships, which may be subject to future competition in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract. Therefore, the dollar values associated with the multiyear contract are considered source selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time.

There are currently six DDG 51 destroyers in production at Bath Iron Works: John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) as well as the Flight III ships Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130) and Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).

