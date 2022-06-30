Baudouin Unveils 6F21 Marine Engine

French engine manufacturer Moteurs Baudouin has unveiled the 6F21, its new 6-cylinder, 12.5-liter engine producing up to 735 kW/1000 HP.

The 6F21 includes a strengthened engine structure to withstand high torque and a higher cylinder pressure well over 200 bar, the manufacturer said. A two-stage turbocharger system is also fitted on the engine, along with two intercoolers, and a high-end common rail system, operating at 2200 bar. It is the most compact engine ever released from Baudouin.

“We wanted to make an engine that is versatile for both the commercial and pleasure markets,” said Claudio Operti, Chief Engineer at Baudouin. “This engine needed to be as compact as possible without compromising power, while at the same time keeping true to Baudouin’s DNA of offering robust and truly marine engines.”

The result is a high-power and light engine, but one that still promises a long life, with reliability and robustness, Baudouin said. Every 6F21 engine also has optimized maintenance for low total cost of ownership, and complies with IMO II and EPA III standards, with IMO III and EPA IV following soon.

The 6F21 is available in three duty ratings with continuous compact power. This includes intermittent duty 599 kW/815 HP and light duty 662 kW/900 HP, as well as high-performance rating delivering 735 kW/1000 HP.

This power range ensures adaptability across a wide spectrum of light duty applications like military, recreational and pilot boats, and releasing in the coming months, commercial ratings for heavy duty applications such as fishing, firefighting, and passenger boats.

Fabrizio Mozzi, President at Baudouin, said, “The 6F21 is the first step toward a new series of engines offering the best power in the market, and consolidating Baudouin as a trusted solution both for the commercial and pleasure market. For larger applications, we are also preparing to expand the burgeoning F series with an 8-cylinder 17L version of the engine, coming later in 2022.”