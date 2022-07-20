Bay Houston Towing Orders New Tug from Master Boat Builders

Master Boat Builders, Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will construct a fourth new tugboat in its Coden, Ala., yard for Bay Houston Towing Co. of Houston, Texas. Master Boat Builders is currently building three vessels of the same design and will soon begin construction on the fourth vessel in this series for Bay Houston Towing Co.

Naval architect and marine engineering firm, Robert Allan Ltd. designed the tugboat, which will meet U.S. Coast Guard regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping.

The tugboat will have an overall length of 85 feet, beam of 38.5 feet, and produce a bollard pull of over 52 metric tons. The vessel will feature two Caterpillar main engines (3512E), EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,213 HP, along with two Schottel Z-Drive thrusters (SRP 430FP), and a Markey Machinery Company bow winch (DEPCF-48).

“Bay Houston has an incredible reputation as one of the top tugboat operators in the entire country and we are thrilled to continue working with them on a fourth tugboat,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “We are humbled that Bay Houston has recognized the top quality of our employees and is seeking to continue working together to continue enhancing their impressive fleet of tugboats.”