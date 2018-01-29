Baydelta Orders Hybrid Tractor Tug

Baydelta Maritime has ordered a new 100-foot, Z-Drive hybrid tugboat from shipbuilder Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB).

Scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2019, the new tug will use Rolls-Royce hybrid technology and represents the first installation of a hybrid system for NBBB. The vessel will also be the first hybrid tug designed by Jensen Maritime to enter the construction phase.

The new tug will feature the same ship assist and tanker escort capabilities of existing Valor class harbor tugs, but with multiple operational modes. The Rolls-Royce hybrid system allows for the vessel to operate direct-diesel, diesel-electric or fully-electric while assisting the large containerships and tankers that operate in U.S. West Coast ports. This concept will save fuel and reduce emissions, while supplying Baydelta with the same power and vessel characteristics needed for their operations. The flexibility provided by the drive system will allow loitering and transit at up to 7-8 knots in electric-only mode, then a bollard pull of 90, or nine short tons, in combined diesel-electric mode.

The tug will be powered by two Caterpillar C3516 C Tier 3 diesel engines, each rated at 1995 kW at 1,600 rpm, supplied by Peterson Power of Portland, Ore.; and by two Rolls-Royce supplied 424 kW electric motors. The Z-drive system, two Rolls-Royce 255FP units, can accept power from the diesel engines, electric motors and from both power sources. The electric motors are powered by three CAT C9.3 generators with 300 kW each, which are 480V three-phase at 1,800 rpm, and one harbor generator, a C7.1 150 kW 480V, three-phase at 1,800 rpm. All four generators will be supplied by Peterson Power.

The tug will have eight berths, and the major equipment on board will include a Rapp Marine electric hawser winch and a single drum tow winch. The tug is designed to carry up to 71,000 gallons of fuel and 4,300 gallons of fresh water. It will have a large pilot house providing all-around visibility; a deckhouse with an open feel; a large mess and lounge area; and accommodations for an eight-person crew.

The tugboat will be ABS Load Line classed and compliant with U.S. Coast Guard regulations, as required at delivery.