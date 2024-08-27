Bearing AI Names Niels Snog Chief Commercial Officer

Maritime artificial intelligence solutions provider Bearing AI announced the appointment of Niels Snog as Chief Commercial Officer. .

Snog was previously CCO at ZeroNorth, and prior to that he was the VP and CCO of Wrist Ship Supply.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Bearing AI at this pivotal time,” Snog said. “As the world’s shipping companies increasingly embrace new technologies to optimize fleet decision making, Bearing is recognized for their pioneering leadership in developing valuable AI solutions for the maritime industry.”

Bearing AI also announced Russell Claessens as the Head of Sales, EMEA. Claessens joins Bearing AI following previous roles at Spire and ZeroNorth.

“Operational planning in shipping is complex, and customers are looking for solutions that can make the process more accurate and efficient,” Claessens said. “Bearing’s products have been thoughtfully created and proven to address some of the industry’s biggest pain points.”

“Bearing continues to roll out a range of advanced AI solutions targeted at improving some of the shipping industry’s most complex planning decisions,” said Dylan Keil, CEO at Bearing AI. “I am excited to welcome the talents and experience that Neils and Russell will bring to the leadership team to help us aggressively scale and offer excellent solutions and services to our customers.”

Snog and Claessens will begin their new roles on September 2.