Bearing Names Daly Chief Operating Officer

Palo Alto, Calif. based AI shipping optimization company Bearing announced it has appointed Jim Daly as chief operating officer.

“We’re excited to have Jim on board as we steer the maritime shipping industry toward more sustainable operations with our AI-driven solutions,” said Dylan Keil, CEO and co-founder of Bearing. “He understands the importance of our mission and he’ll be an integral part of our leadership team, helping us scale and create impactful technology to make maritime shipping a greener industry.”

Daly was previously chief operating officer of startups Sea Machines Robotics and logistics robot company Rethink Robotics. Daly helped scale Sea Machines through two venture funding rounds and the launch of several innovative autonomous and situational awareness products for workboats, ferries and cargo shipping. At Rethink Robotics, he scaled operations from a technology concept to first and second-generation products.

“I’m eager to continue advancing new technologies for the maritime industry alongside the very talented team at Bearing,” Daly said. “As new regulations are set to reshape the industry, Bearing is uniquely positioned to make ocean shipping greener and more efficient. There is a tremendous opportunity for Bearing to keep the industry moving forward with its CII compliance and fleet performance management tools enabled by proven AI modeling and our massive data sets of historical and real-time voyage operations data."

Daly holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA in Finance from Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business.