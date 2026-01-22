Beetronics Displays Achieve DNV Type Approval for Marine Use

Beetronics Inc. has officially received DNV Type Approval for a selection of its metal monitors and touchscreens. The approval validates the product series against the applicable DNV framework, confirming their resilience against vibration, temperature extremes, and humidity found in maritime operations.

This certification supports the use of Beetronics displays across a wide range of environments, from commercial shipping vessels to offshore installations and high-speed craft.

The newly approved lineup covers sizes from 7 to 32 inches in multiple aspect ratios, available in both touch and non-touch configurations. Unlike standard consumer-grade displays which often fail under maritime stress, the DNV-approved Beetronics models are engineered with:

Conformal-coated PCB boards to protect critical circuitry against moisture, salt deposits, and conductive airborne particles.

Specialized grounding and shielding to ensure stable EMC and EMI performance in electrically dense environments, such as radar consoles and engine control rooms.

Rugged mechanical design offering high resistance to shock and vibration.

Dimmable backlight control (including potentiometer support) for night operations on the bridge.

All models in the series share a uniform mechanical and electronic design. This allows marine integrators to standardize on a single display platform for both newbuilds and retrofits, simplifying engineering, documentation, and fleet-wide maintenance.