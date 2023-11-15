BeHydro Hydrogen Dual-fuel Engine Earns LR Type Approval

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded type approval to BeHydro, a joint venture between CMB.TECH and Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC), for its hydrogen-powered dual-fuel engine. It is the first type approval for a dual-fuel hydrogen engine.

The new engine, which has a capacity of up to 2.7 megawatts (MW), offers shipowners the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%, with dual-fuel technology allowing the engine to continue supplying power using conventional fuels when no renewable energy or hydrogen is available.

The engine development is aimed at both shoreside operations and shipping use, and paves the way for BeHydro to develop larger capacity hydrogen engines in the future.

LR originally awarded approval in principle in September 2020 and has conducted a thorough and comprehensive type approval process to ensure safety and material suitability.

Claudene Sharp-Patel, global technical director, Lloyd’s Register, said, “This collaboration with BeHydro builds upon our important work as part of the previous approval in principle for their dual-fuel hydrogen engine.

“The type approval, a first-of-its-kind for hydrogen engines, demonstrates the potential of hydrogen as a fuel for shipping and underlines LR’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of safe and reliable future fuel technologies.”

Roy Campe, CTO of CMB.TECH, said, “Achieving a type approval on a first of its kind is not an easy process. Therefore, we are pleased to see our own positive test results confirmed by this LR Type Approval. The robust and cost-effective BeHydro technology is now ready to accelerate the reduction of CO₂ emissions throughout the maritime industry.”

Tim Berckmoes, CEO of ABC Engines, said, “This LR type approval confirms the reliability and the safety of the BeHydro/ABC engines. The dual-fuel hydrogen engines are ready for all marine applications worldwide.”