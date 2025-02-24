Berg Efficiency Upgrade Bolsters Norwegian Operator's Cargo Ship Fuel Use

Norwegian shortsea shipping service provider Lighthouse Ship Management has achieved 33% reduction in fuel costs for one managed general cargo vessel coasters following the installation of a Berg propulsion retrofit package.

The Torangsvåg-based fleet manager evaluated Berg’s options for optimizing energy use on board Terneskjaer, an 81m length 2,900 dwt general cargo ship owned by Bio Feeder.

The project sought to cut fuel costs and emissions while adding a new competitive edge to a vessel built in 2008.

Following a consultative process, Lighthouse selected a Berg retrofit package enabling the conversion of Terneskjaer to higher efficiency diesel-electric propulsion, with Berg integrating a new gearbox and two permanent magnet motors with its MPC800 control technology.

The solution provider also optimized the blades on the ship’s existing Berg propeller to reflect changed operational needs, adding a nozzle to improve thrust - especially at lower speeds.

“A 33% reduction in fuel costs is highly significant and points to a secure future for a ship which has proved itself as a reliable performer in Norway’s demanding coastal sector for over 15 years,” said Lasse Øpstad, General Manager, Lighthouse Ship Management.

In addition, the project was eligible to benefit from Norway’s NOx Fund, having secured lower nitrogen oxide emissions, which allows owners tax breaks if they pay into a scheme to fund NOx reduction measures.