BHP Charters Two KOTUG Tugs for Port Hedland Work

Australian mining giant BHP has taken two KOTUG's tugs on long-term charters to support bulk carrier loadings at Port Hedland, Australia.

KOTUG, a Dutch marine services and towage company, said Thursday, its new build Rotortugs RT Imperieuse and RT Clerke had arrived in Port Hedland.

Both 32m ART80-32 tugs, built at Cheoy Lee Shipyard, have three Caterpillar main engines, that deliver a total output of 5,295kW each, 13 knots sailing speed, and 80 tons bollard pull power. They are equipped with advanced DMT Escort Winches. With these two new Rotortugs, the total number of Rotortugs deployed by BHP is eight.

KOTUG explained that the names of the two Rotortugs are derived from Clerke Reef and Imperieuse Reef, two of the three reefs that form coral atolls in the Rowley Shoals Marine Park, 300 kilometres west of Broome.

"The names were chosen by BHP in honor of the amazing marine life and the breathtaking scenery of the Park," KOTUG said.

“We are very pleased that BHP, our partner for more than 12 years, once again put their trust in KOTUG’s ART 80-32 in a long-term contract. The vessel is a perfect fit for assisting the world’s largest, heavily loaded vessels in the Pilbara region,” says Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International.