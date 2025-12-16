Inmarsat Maritime to Deploy NexusWave on Krey Schiffahrt Heavy Lift Vessels

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, will deploy NexusWave on Krey Schiffahrt’s four newbuild heavy lift vessels. The deployment will enable the German ship manager to enhance operational efficiency and unlock the benefits of always-on, unlimited connectivity.

Krey Schiffahrt currently manages eight modern multi-purpose heavy lift vessels and is expanding its fleet to meet evolving project cargo demands. Its new project cargo carriers have been designed for operational flexibility, with optimized hull shapes and propulsion systems that will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 35% compared to equivalent tonnage.

Inmarsat NexusWave will help ensure that performance monitoring and energy management systems remain seamlessly connected wherever the vessels operate. The bonded multi-network service is designed to combine global coverage, managed performance levels and unlimited data, and to deliver secure, high-speed and always-on connectivity for both operational and crew applications.