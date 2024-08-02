Biagio Mazzotta Takes Over as Fincantieri Chairman

Italian state-controlled shipbuilding giant Fincantieri announced public finance expert Biagio Mazzotta has been appointed as chairman of its board of directors. The move follows the untimely death of General Claudio Graziano, who had been appointed in May 2022.

Mazzotta's appointment comes at the recommendation of shareholder CDP Equity S.p.A., which submitted Mazzotta's candidacy for independent evaluation in a letter dated August 1, 2024.

Mazzotta has previously served as the State Accountant General of Italy since 2019. He has a long career in public finance, holding various positions within the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to available information, he does not hold any Fincantieri shares.

As chairman, Biagio Mazzotta will oversee institutional representation, corporate security, and the internal control and risk management system. He will collaborate with Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero to manage communication and institutional relations activities, develop national and international strategies, and advance the company’s internationalization efforts.

One of the largest shipbuilders in Europe, Fincantieri is known for its design and construction of a wide variety of vessels, including cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore and specialized ships and luxury yachts.

Fincantieri's previous board chairman Graziano, a former army general, was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home in June. He reportedly left a suicide note, though an investigation into his death is ongoing.