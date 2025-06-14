Bill to Modernize USCG Merchant Mariner Credentialing Exam Clears Committee

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced the bipartisan Mariner Exam Modernization Act, introduced by Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Ranking Member Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) and Chair Mike Ezell (R-MS-04).

“Our country’s maritime industry shouldn’t be held back by an antiquated credentialing system,” said Rep. Carbajal. “The Mariner Exam Modernization Act is a commonsense step to ensure our licensing process reflects the skills mariners actually need on the job—eliminating redundancy, updating outdated requirements, and making the path to certification more efficient. I’m proud my bill cleared a key milestone, and I’ll keep working to secure its final passage.”

“Passing the Mariner Modernization Act out of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is a critical step toward giving our mariners a credentialing system that matches the realities of today’s maritime industry—not one bogged down by outdated exams and unnecessary red tape. This brings much-needed reform which will also help expand the workforce. It’s about strengthening America’s maritime workforce and supporting the professionals who keep our maritime commerce moving safely and efficiently,” said Rep. Ezell.

The bill directs the U.S. Coast Guard to develop and implement a plan to modernize the Merchant Mariner Credentialing exam, aiming to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency within 270 days of receiving recommendations from a dedicated working group.

The current Coast Guard licensing exam process for Merchant Mariner Credentials is outdated, redundant, and unnecessarily burdensome for aspiring mariners. Candidates must repeatedly demonstrate the same competencies, first through years of hands-on assessments and then again on a seven-part written exam—discouraging new entrants and diverting time from more relevant modern training like cybersecurity.

Additionally, the exam includes obsolete content and lacks a modern review system, leaving graduates underprepared for the realities of today’s maritime industry.