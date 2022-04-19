BIO-UV Adds FGS as Italian Representative

Ballast water treatment system manufacturer BIO-UV Group announced it has tapped La Spezia-based Fluid Global Solutions (FGS) for the sale and delivery of its BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems to Italian operators, builders and repairers of all ship types, including offshore and naval vessels.

FGS, provider of pumps and spares to the Italian maritime sector, will reinforce existing partners in Italy, namely, Tefin, which focuses on the region’s yacht sector, with its sales agent Gianfranco Catanese.

With its partnerships, BIO-SEA said it is able to provide complete turnkey BWTS packages, including front end engineering and design, equipment supply, installation and commissioning though to after care servicing and maintenance.

Camille Cosson, BIO-UV Group’s Regional Manager with responsibility for the Italian market, said, “This new partnership provides a fantastic opportunity for both companies to grow their respective businesses in Italy, and beyond.

“While we have a strong foothold in the country’s luxury superyacht market, we wanted to create more opportunities in the commercial and naval vessel sectors. With FGS we now have an established team on the ground capable of supporting shipowners with all their ballast water management needs. FGS will provide invaluable sales and supply support to our service partners across the region.”

In addition to providing Italy’s shipowners and yards with the complete range of BIO-SEA systems, FGS will also serve as a turnkey ballast water treatment system provider, with its extensive range of pumps and spare parts.

Alessandro Biggio, CEO, Fluid Global Solutions, said, “FGS is a well-known company in Italy, but were keen to add a ballast water treatment system to our portfolio to meet our maritime customers’ needs. The partnership agreement we have signed with BIO-UV Group, one of the world’s foremost suppliers of UV-based water treatment technologies, means we can now offer the complete package: BWTS, pumps and spares. It also opens the door to wider international markets.”

FGS has already secured its first BWTS order from an Italian refit yard. And while the company is unable to go into specific detail about the project, the scope of supply relates to a modular BIO-SEA L02 0060 low flow system for a flow rate capacity of 60m3/h.