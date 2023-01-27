Marine Link
Bio-UV Group Reports 31% Increase in Bio-Sea Revenue

January 27, 2023

BIO-UV Group company founder, chairman and CEO Benoît Gillmann. Image courtesy Bio-UV Group

BIO-UV Group reported a 31% increase in revenues from its maritime business segment, contributing to full-year consolidated revenues of $56m for the 2022 financial year, confirming the sale of more than 200 BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems throughout the course of the year.

"2022 was another year of very strong growth for BIO-UV Group, for both the Land and Marine divisions," said Benoît Gillmann, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BIO-UV Group.

“Ultimately, targets were exceeded with $1.6 million more in sales than the $54 million we had anticipated. This is well above the roadmap figure announced in 2018 at the time of the IPO.”

BIO-UV Group manufactures, delivers and services BIO-SEA ballast water treatment units for flow rates ranging from 13m3/h up to 2100m3/h. The company offers complete turnkey BWTS services with installations on containerships, bulk carriers, multi-cargo vessels, cruise ships, passenger ferries, offshore vessels, naval ships and mega-yachts.

