Birdon Awarded LLTM Order for Coast Guard's Waterways Commerce Cutters

Birdon America on Thursday announced it has received a $14.75 million order from the U.S. Coast Guard for long lead time materials (LLTM) required to begin construction on the first Inland Construction Tender (WLIC) and the first River Buoy Tender (WLR).

The vessels will be the first two built as part of Birdon’s $1.187 billion contract to design and build 27 new Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCC) to replace the Coast Guard's aging fleet of 35 inland tenders that support the service’s aids to navigation (ATON) mission in federal inland waterways.

Denver-based Birdon America, a subsidiary of Australia's Birdon Group, earlier this year acquired Metal Shark Boats' shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Ala. and plans to start WCC production early next year. Birdon has previously tapped Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards to build the hulls, and Master Boat Builders will build the superstructures. The 27 Incat-Crowther-designed vessels will be constructed over the course of a 10-year period.

In addition, Birdon said Thursday it has awarded several additional subcontracts in support of WCC production. The subcontracts are firm-fixed price (FFP), indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) for design, development, manufacturing, and delivery. Subcontract awardees include LED Lighting Systems, EVAC, Donovan Marine, MINO Marine, Noise Control Engineering, ALE and Patterson

Precious WCC subcontract awardees announced in 2023 include Kern Martin Services, Hiller Marine, Techcrane International, Beier Integrated Systems, LeBlanc Associates and Cummins.

This week's announcements follow a successful fifth Program Management Review (PMR) for WCC, Birdon said.

Rob Scott, president of Birdon America, said, “Birdon’s approach to the WCC contract is driven by our commitment to meeting the needs of the Coast Guard, delivering consistent quality and value, and minimizing risk. Birdon’s commitment means we own every challenge, take responsibility for implementing a solution, and we never make it someone else’s problem to fix – and that commitment is why we are going to be able to start construction on the first WCC vessels early next year. We look forward to this exciting next phase.”