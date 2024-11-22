BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract

BlastOne International announced that it has been chosen by Irving Shipbuilding Inc. (ISI) to construct a cutting-edge three bay paint hall as part of the River-class Destroyer (RCD) Infrastructure Project.

This initiative is essential for enhancing ISI’s facilities to support the production of RCD vessels in support of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Under this project, BlastOne will be responsible for designing and building the new paint and blast facility at the Halifax Shipyard. The construction partnership is based on a collaborative approach, using BlastOne's unique project delivery methodology with ISI providing civil construction elements, and BlastOne handling the complete build-out and commissioning.

Key Project Details: