Blue Water Announces Andy Tite as Senior Vice President, Projects

Blue Water Shipping has announced Andy Tite as Senior Vice President, Head of Projects, effective July 1, 2026. Andy brings experience, knowledge and insight to the projects industry and will focus on further global expansion at Blue Water.

Andy has, for the past six years, held senior management positions at DHL, including most recently Vice President, Global Business Development & Commercial Director, Industrial Projects. His career experience to date includes positions at Zeamarine, deugro and ALE.

At Blue Water, Andy will be responsible for developing and executing Blue Water’s global project logistics strategy across sectors, including energy, infrastructure, mining and turn-key project development, while aligning regional project teams to ensure excellence and consistency in collaboration with the existing management team of the Energy, Port and Projects division.

“It is with a great amount of appreciation to be afforded the responsibility to head the already strong Blue Water Projects vertical. Blue Water is closely aligned with companies I have worked for in the past, with a real family feel, built on respect and with an entrepreneurial mindset," said Andy Tite.

“It is exciting to have the shared vision of the management team and the needed support for Blue Water Projects' growth. This will be complemented by the ability to remain agile in an ever-changing market and diverse customer needs. With the loss of some specialized project forwarders through mergers and acquisitions in recent years, there is a real gap in the market and room for significant growth. I am very excited for the July 1 and starting on, what will be a very enjoyable and fulfilling journey, he added.