BMS Unveils SOV Design for the US Offshore Wind Market

Covington, La. based marine engineering firm Baker Marine Solutions has unveiled a new service operation vessel (SOV) design for the U.S. offshore wind industry.

The new BMS 1776 is designed be built in the U.S. to ABS class standards and is fully certified to operate in U.S. waters, utilizing U.S. offshore workers, BMS said.

"With the U.S. offshore wind industry expanding rapidly, U.S. companies must be ready to build SOVs designed specifically for U.S. shipyards to support the installation and maintenance of domestic wind farms," said BMS president Jim Baker. "The BMS 1776 brings this capability back home."

The construction design eliminates the need for advanced fabrication techniques such as hot and cold steel rolling, reducing overall construction costs and the total build time, according to the designer.

The BMS 1776 has been created with the goal to to reduce carbon emissions in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the vessel, BMS said. For example, hull optimization studies from MARIN increased hull efficiency by 23%, resulting in a top speed of 13.5 knots.

The vessel is spec’d with a state-of-the-art BlueDrive PlusC system from Siemens that will increase safety, cut operational costs, improve lifecycle economics and decrease the total carbon footprint. Variable-speed generators will allow engines to run at optimal speed set points based on most-efficient fuel consumption and torque capability.

In addition, an available hybrid battery system can store excess energy and enable peak shaving when required. The battery system further increases redundancy and improves dynamic operation of the engines, while lowering total running hours. Electric regenerative actuation allows the vessel's walk-to-work gangway system to decrease energy use by more than 80% when compared to hydraulic power pack-driven models.

A “digital twin” of the vessel is kept using existing production models, allowing monitoring of the lifecycle for every part on board. This results in easy maintenance scheduling while minimizing downtime. Direct emissions monitoring allows operators to track emissions onboard and remotely in real time.