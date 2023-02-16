BMT Inks Subcontract for the FSS with Navantia UK

BMT announced it has signed a subcontract with Navantia UK, formalizing its role in delivering the £1.6 billion Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program for the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).

Under the terms of the contract, BMT will be responsible for delivering critical design, through life support and training packages. For all three 216m long vessels for the RFA, BMT will be providing functional design but also services that will ensure the ships can operate efficiently, safely, securely and in line with environmental requirements. This will include a fully consolidated through life support and training package, safety and environmental case reports and supporting the MOD in the ships’ security accreditation.

The FSS program aims to deliver up to three fleet solid support ships to the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary. The ships will be used to provide underway replenishment of dry stores, such as ammunition, spare parts and supplies, to ships of the Royal Navy.

Production is scheduled to start at Harland & Wolff in 2025, and the vessels are expected to enter service by 2032.