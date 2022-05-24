BMT’s Hammock wins RINA’s David Goodrich Prize

Lisa Hammock, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Managing Consultant, BMT, was awarded the David Goodrich Prize by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA). The prize, awarded annually and named after David Goodrich, a former president of RINA and one of the founders of BMT, is given for the best paper presented at the annual RINA Warships conference.

The award was granted for Hammock's paper on ‘Unlocking the Potential of Sustainable Submarine Design’ at RINA Warship 2021.