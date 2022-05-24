Marine Link
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

BMT’s Hammock wins RINA’s David Goodrich Prize

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 24, 2022

Lisa Hammock, BMT, won the David Goodrich Prize by RINA. Photo courtesy BMT

Lisa Hammock, BMT, won the David Goodrich Prize by RINA. Photo courtesy BMT

Lisa Hammock, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Managing Consultant, BMT, was awarded the David Goodrich Prize by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA). The prize, awarded annually and named after David Goodrich, a former president of RINA and one of the founders of BMT, is given for the best paper presented at the annual RINA Warships conference.

The award was granted for Hammock's paper on ‘Unlocking the Potential of Sustainable Submarine Design’ at RINA Warship 2021.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week