In 2020 Boat Operators can Collide or Engage with the Future

Devices, apps and digital are coming fast at sea. As simple and cost effective technology solutions become available for boats, the NEXT GEN Shock Mitigation Workshop brings decision makers together to highlight the burning issues today and identify viable solutions for the future.

Repetitive Shock and Whole Body Vibration (RS & WBV) has kept scientists busy in recent years. Boat operators need to understand the short and long term effects of impact and vibration on their crews and passengers. Low speed workboats deal with different forces to high speed military craft - but pain is pain!

Marine organizations around the world now recognize there is a need to address the implications of compliance regarding Control of Vibration at Work regulations. Borders need to be protected, navies need to launch boats from ships at sea, and on a dark and stormy night mariners need search and rescue.

July 2020 is 10 years since the EU and UK Vibration Directives came into force. Over the past decade operators have learned hard lessons about which suspension technology works and what vibration data is relevant - or not. A burning question is, have vibration directives helped crews and maritime operators?

Held at the Grand Harbor hotel in the historic port of Southampton, U.K. on March 31, 2020, the NEXT GEN Shock Mitigation Solutions Workshop focuses on sharing knowledge and practical experiences to improve safety at sea. The unique program brings together a dynamic group of maritime professionals.

John Haynes – Managing Director, Shock Mitigation

Developing Effective Training Solutions to Benefit Crews and Operators in a Changing World.

Dr Tom Coe – WBV & Noise Project Manager, Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)

Safe & Fast - To Save Lives at Sea Rescuers Need to Reach Casualties in Extreme Conditions.

Capt Don Cockrill – Secretary General, UK Maritime Pilots (UKMPA)

Commercial Time Pressures and the Increased Speed of Workboats in All Conditions.

John McCorquodale – Inspector, Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB)

Lessons Learned from Recent Accidents and Incidents on RIBs and Fast Craft.

Julie Carlton – Seafarer Safety & Health Manager, Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)

The Aims of Marine Guidance Notices for Controlling Whole Body Vibration Risks.

Phill Moxley – Senior Engineer, Frazer-Nash Consultancy / British Standards WBV Panel

Utilizing Science and Data / Update on British Standards Whole Body Vibration Panel.

Roy Kok – Founder & CEO, Smart-Ship NL

Using Haptics on Vessel Controls to Improve Performance and Safety.

NEXT GEN gives maritime professionals the opportunity to meet other organizations with similar challenges.

Industry experts sharing knowledge and showing their latest innovations include SKYDEX Technologies - Scot Seats - KPM Marine - Dyena Offshore - Shockwave - SEAir Flying Boats (foiling systems).

Workshop Lead, John Haynes said, "We are running the NEXT GEN Shock Mitigation Solutions Workshop on Tuesday, March 31 and have been asked to run a Marine RS and WBV Awareness Course back to back on Wednesday, April 1. People are welcome to attend one or both days."

The Workshop and Training is relevant to operators of workboats, pilot boats, patrol, search & rescue, survey, wind farm support, superyacht tenders, training and charter vessels. Attendees include Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Ministry of Defense, Border Force, HM Coastguard, RNLI. International attendees include end user organizations, boat builders, equipment manufacturers and service providers.

Supporters of the event include UK Maritime Pilots, UK Harbour Masters, University of Southampton and Southampton Solent University. There is a discount rate for members of British Marine, RINA, UKMPA, UKHMA, YBDSA, PCA, SAR, military and government agencies.

NEXT GEN 2020 Information & Register here.