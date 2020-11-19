Boatbuilder Armstrong Marine USA Renamed BRIX Marine

Boatbuilder Armstrong Marine USA said it has changed its name to BRIX Marine as the company looks to broaden and diversify its portfolio of welded aluminum boats.

Since 1991, Armstrong Marine has crafting rugged aluminum catamarans and workboats. The company was founded in Canada and moved to Port Angeles, Wash. in 2001 before joining Bryton Marine Group in 2017.

“Our team has developed strong momentum with our boat portfolios and customers. As we look to the future, Brix Marine will honor the legacy we have built and move beyond to deliver exceptional custom boats,” said Perry Knudson, Managing Director.

Brix literally means the scientific measure of sweetness in liquid. “BRIX is more than a sweet riding hull,” Knudson said. “Our custom projects begin with the first communication and the relationship continues after the boat is delivered. BRIX is committed to an owner-centric approach.”

BRIX Marine revealed it has another important target. “We want to be the best place to work in our community,” Knudson said. BRIX employs master level craftsmen in the disciplines required to build welded aluminum boats. The company invests in defining career paths and training employees to gain the skills needed to advance in their fields.

The BRIX team will set out to broaden and diversify its portfolio of welded aluminum boats, known as being “first in cats.” The newly redefined custom recreational portfolio is in high demand, and BRIX Marine said it aims to bring this same innovative approach to other key markets.

Knudson said the builder's luxury water taxi designs are raising the standards for passenger vessels as seen with the recent launch for Liberty National Golf Club, and the design for the research vessel Bob & Betty Beyster delivered in 2019 is reshaping its research vessel line-up.

“We have a lot of exciting things on the horizon. This new identity represents who we are and where we’re going,” he said.