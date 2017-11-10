Bollinger Delivers USCG Joseph Gerczak
Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Joseph Gerczak, the 26th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery on the 9th of November 2017 in Key West, Florida. The vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for March 9, 2018 in Honolulu, HI.
The 154 foot patrol craft USCGC Joseph Gerczak is the 26th vessel in the Coast Guard's Sentinel-class FRC program. The FRC has been described as an operational “game changer,” by senior Coast Guard officials. To build the FRC, Bollinger used a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. It has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26 foot cutter boat.