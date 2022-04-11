Bollinger Wins $33.7 Million Navy Contract

Louisiana shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards has been awarded a contract to build the multi-mission dry dock caissons at the U.S. Navy's Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Maine, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday.

Under the $33,704,757 firm-fixed-price contract, Bollinger will provide two graving dock caissons at PNSY for Dry Dock #1N and Dry Dock #1W. Caisson construction includes steel fabrication, installation of mechanical and electrical systems, and a full testing program of the caissons and its interface with the newly constructed dry dock seats.

The deal also contains two unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $33,747,000.

Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by September 2025.