Bollinger Wins Preliminary Design Contract for US Navy’s Light Amphibious Warship

Bollinger Shipyards announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command to conduct a concept study and the preliminary design of the U.S. Navy’s Light Amphibious Warship (LAW).

The LAW program envisions procuring a class of 28 to 30 new amphibious ships to support the Marine Corps, particularly in implementing a new Marine Corps operational concept called Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). The Navy envisions the first LAW being procured in FY2023.

“Bollinger Shipyards is honored and excited to continue participating in the LAW program,” said Bollinger president and CEO Ben Bordelon. “We’re confident that we have the experience and expertise necessary to develop a concept study and preliminary design for an advanced warship that meets the complex needs of a modern fleet.”

Bollinger is fully certified with MSRA and ABR agreements with the U.S. Navy, and is currently building the Navy’s Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships (T-ATS). In addition to construction of the TAT-S, Bollinger is under contract to construct an Ocean Transport Barge and Floating Dry Dock for General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in support of the construction and maintenance of the nation’s new Columbia Class of ballistic-missile submarines. Bollinger is also participating in industry studies for the U.S. Navy’s Common Hull Auxiliary Multi-Mission Platform (CHAMP) program, the U.S. Navy’s Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance (T-AGOS(X)) program and the U.S. Navy’s Large Unmanned Surface Vehicle (LUSV) program.