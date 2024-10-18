Boluda Grows Northern European Presence with New Acquisition

Boluda Towage has acquired Finnish harbor towage and icebreaker company Yxpila Hinaus-Bogsering (YHB), consolidating its presence in Northern Europe.

The acquisitions mark another step forward in Boluda’s expansion plans as well as the entry into the Scandinavian countries by providing coverage to its clients in the Gulf of Bothnia.

Operating in the ports of Kokkola, Vaasa, Raahe and Kemi, the company will add six vessels to its fleet, five of which are icebreakers.

“This purchase is a further step in our consolidation in Northern Europe, a complex market where the experience and expertise of the crews are key to carry out towing and marine salvage operations in extreme conditions. In addition, we are opening the Scandinavian market, providing coverage to our customers in the northernmost part of the Baltic Sea,” said Vicente Boluda Fos, president of Boluda