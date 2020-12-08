Borealis Acquires Elbsun Containership

Borealis Finance, an Oslo-listed company indirectly owning a fleet of container and bulk vessels, has expanded its fleet.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Borealis Finance said it had acquired the 2012-built, 3,600 TEU containership Elbsun.

Borealis Finance paid $11,6 million for the containership.

"The company completed the successful delivery and adds the containership to its fleet," Borealis Finance said, without providing further details.

According to VesselsValue, the 240 meters long vessel was previously known under the names Lilly Schulte and Niledutch Rhino. The vessel was previously owned by USC Group, based in Germany.

AIS data shows the Elbsun is currently at anchor in Gibraltar.