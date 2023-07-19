Boreas Maritime Opens New Branch in Croatia

Crewing agency Boreas Maritime, headquartered in the Netherlands, announces the opening of a new branch in Croatia. The team has been expanded with two new, dedicated team members to run the branch in Rijeka, Croatia.

The branch office will be largely focused on the offshore industry, offering new employment opportunities to Croatian seafarers.

Marina Frkovic, senior account manager and co-owner Boreas Maritime Croatia, and Ivan Plisic, senior account manager and co-owner Boreas Maritime Croatia, will run the new branch. Frkovic is a law graduate and will be responsible for the management of the branch office, while Plisic is an ex-seafarer with 12 years of experience on board tankers and bulk carriers, among others.

“The new branch is a logical and exciting next step in our ambitious growth journey,” said operations director Pascal Bounin. “We also welcome Marina and Ivan to the team and their skillsets and experience will be instrumental in growing the success of Boreas Maritime Croatia.”