Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Former Harkand DSVs Join Boskalis Fleet

November 28, 2017

  • Boskalis acquired the 2011 built DSV Atlantis for approximately $60 million (Photo: Boskalis)
  • Boskalis has signed a three-year bareboat charter for the 2011 built DSV Da Vinci (Photo: Boskalis)
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has added two 115.4m diving support vessels (DSVs) to its fleet, in line with the company’s plan to expand its subsea services offering.
 
Boskalis said it reached an agreement with the bondholders of the two former Harkand vessels under which it has acquired the DSV Atlantis for approximately $60 million and has signed a three-year bareboat charter for her sister vessel Da Vinci along with a right of first refusal in the event of a sale.
 
The vessels, which were built byHanjin Heavy Industries - Pusan in South Korea and taken into service in 2011, are equipped with two bells for saturation diving work to a depth of 300 meters and provide accommodation for 120 crew. 
 
According to Boskalis, the vessels strengthen its ability to perform inspection, repair and maintenance of subsea offshore installation, pipelines and cables, and lay the foundation for growth in subsea contracting, installation and SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines), specifically in northwest Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
