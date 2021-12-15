Marine Link
Friday, December 17, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Boskalis, Rezayat Reviewing Position in Smit Lamnalco

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 15, 2021

© Darren Gennings / MarineTraffic.com

© Darren Gennings / MarineTraffic.com

Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it is reviewing its position as shareholder in the joint venture towage operator Smit Lamnalco.

Boskalis has held a 50% stake in Smit Lamnalco since 1964 with the remaining shares held by the Saudi Arabian headquartered Rezayat Group, which is also reviewing its position.

According to the Smit Lamnalco website, the Rotterdam-based company currently operates 160 vessels in 25 countries, with a staff of about 2,500.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News