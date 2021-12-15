Boskalis, Rezayat Reviewing Position in Smit Lamnalco

Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it is reviewing its position as shareholder in the joint venture towage operator Smit Lamnalco.

Boskalis has held a 50% stake in Smit Lamnalco since 1964 with the remaining shares held by the Saudi Arabian headquartered Rezayat Group, which is also reviewing its position.

According to the Smit Lamnalco website, the Rotterdam-based company currently operates 160 vessels in 25 countries, with a staff of about 2,500.