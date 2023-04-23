Bosphorus Ship Traffic Temporarily Suspended

Ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait will be suspended between 0500 GMT and 1400 GMT on Sunday for the passage of a Turkish naval force vessel, Tribeca Shipping said on Saturday.

As part of a deal between Ukraine and Russia brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, ships carrying grain from several Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea are inspected before entering the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia has said that extending the deal beyond the May 18 deadline depends on the West lifting restrictions it says hinder Moscow's agricultural exports.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)