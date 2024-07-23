Bridge Errors Led to Bulk Carrier Grounding -NTSB

The U.S. registered bulk carrier American Mariner was leaving a dock near Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, last year when the master — acting alone on the bridge during complicated maneuvers — overshot a turn and grounded on shoals, damaging three ballast water tanks, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The vessel — owned by American Steamship Company and operated by Grand River Navigation Inc. — was heading outbound in the Vidal Shoals Channel enroute to Superior, Wis., when it grounded. NTSB investigators found that the master of the vessel was alone on the bridge at the time. Other factors compromising the master’s ability to successfully navigate the vessel included transiting in the dark, unlit channel buoys, not using all available features in the electronic chart system and no additional personnel on the bridge.

The NTSB found that the master’s initial angle of departure from the dock and close approach to the shoal water positioned the vessel at a poor angle to successfully maneuver into the channel, which resulted in the vessel overshooting the turn and grounding on the shoals on the opposite side of the channel. The grounding resulted in damages of $600,000 to the vessel. No pollution or injuries were reported.

“While maneuvering in confined waters, it is difficult for a single bridge crewmember to effectively drive, lookout, and monitor and use available bridge equipment,” the report said. “Owners, operators, and vessel masters are responsible for ensuring that vessel bridge teams are staffed with a sufficient number of certificated/credentialed mariners who are familiar with all bridge navigation equipment and able to independently take immediate action.”

Damage to the port water ballast tanks of the American Mariner after the grounding (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)