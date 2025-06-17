Briggs Marine Signs $244m Contract With UK Ministry of Defence

Briggs Marine, a leading provider of marine services, has been awarded a contract with the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) to supply and maintain Authority Moorings, Markers, and Targets over the next eight years with a forecast revenue of USD$244 million (£182 million).

The successful bid is the largest defense contract to be awarded to the Fife-based company to date and forms part of the MoD’s ‘next generation of marine services’ program. It will see Briggs deliver a scheduled maintenance requirement alongside an extensive replacement program which will modernize and standardize the MoD’s heavy moorings and aids to navigation (AtoN) over the contract term. This service is vital to naval operations throughout the UK and overseas.

The contract will give the Company the ability to secure associated employment and further investment in its vessel fleet and industrial infrastructure over that time.

The maintenance tasking requires a unique combination of marine and subsea skills, which Briggs is well equipped for. The Company’s recently built ‘MV Forth Constructor,' is one of the vessels planned to be utilized in the delivery of the contract and has already proved itself to be a capable and efficient vessel for delivery of the program. Briggs will update and modernize all aspects of the service delivery, to improve the quality of data that it is able to use collaboratively with MoD. In doing so, Briggs will improve efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance, reduce downtime and reduce hazard exposure.

Briggs has previously undertaken similar works for almost two decades, providing the maintenance element of this task as prime subcontractors to Serco under ‘FPMS’ and ‘CPMS’ programs. In this iteration of contract, Briggs will provide design and assurance services under ‘Equipment Authority’ status and to provide all replacement material during the term.

As the UK’s leading provider of mooring and Aids to Navigation services, Briggs also provides demarcation and navigation buoys to a range of commercial clients including offshore wind developers to port authorities. The Company produces and maintains technologically advanced AtoN and moorings with very high degrees of assurance.