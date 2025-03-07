Briggs Marine Welcomes New Maintenance Support Vessel to Its Fleet

Briggs Marine has taken delivery of new maintenance support vessel, MV Forth Constructor, built by Freire Shipyard in Spain.

The 40-meter DP2 vessel, designed to Briggs’ specification by Cintranaval in conjunction with Freire Shipyard, will strengthen the company's offering for contracts with U.K. Government and Port and Harbour Authorities, as well as providing services to the offshore wind and wider renewables sector.

The primary role of the Forth Constructor will be the servicing of heavy moorings and navigation marks, but the vessel is also well-equipped to carry out a range of offshore support tasks including diving and ROV, seabed investigation and survey, offshore wind support and inshore cable laying operations.

MV Forth Constructor is equipped with a DP2 position, keeping capability with diesel-electric propulsion and offering improved fuel efficiency and technical resilience. The MV Forth Constructor, a new addition to Briggs Marine's fleet. Credit: Briggs Marine

MV Forth Constructor has deck outfit configured for maximum crew safety and continued service in arduous conditions where required. The vessel has accommodation for six crew and up to 10 project members.

Also, the demountable Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) boarding ladder enhances the vessel’s ability to support offshore wind farm projects.

Additional features of the new maintenance support vessel include an active heave compensated crane, a generous moonpool, a demountable A-frame, four-point mooring capability, and a dedicated survey/project office to provide greater flexibility and adaptability for a range of clients.