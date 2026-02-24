Brim Explorer Orders Two Battery-Powered Trimarans

Tourism and technology company Brim Explorer has signed contracts for the construction of two efficient, battery-powered passenger vessels. The high-speed trimarans are scheduled for delivery in spring 2027.

The two new trimarans have been developed by Brim Tech, Brim Explorer's in-house technology division, following the principle of "electric by design." This means the vessels are engineered from the ground up for electric propulsion, not converted from fossil-fuel solutions.

With a range of 100 nautical miles (nearly 200 km) at 20 knots without recharging, the new fully electric trimarans will be the world's most efficient battery-powered vessels.

Herde Kompositt in Hardanger, Norway, will build the hulls using advanced composite technology, while final outfitting, including system integration and interior work will be done by Horten Shipyards south of Oslo.

With capacity for 180 guests, the two new zero-emission vessels will be used for emission-free, silent sightseeing and experience cruises in some of Norway's most spectacular areas.

The total investment in the two vessels is in the order of USD$20 million (NOK 200 million), the largest in Brim Explorer´s history. The project will generate significant ripple effects for Norwegian shipyards and suppliers in composites, maritime outfitting, battery systems, design and systems integration.

Like the advanced technology, the design of the two new trimarans is an evolution of Brim Explorer's vessels. Both Brim Explorer’s existing vessels and the new trimarans are designed by Einar Hareide, while the trimaran hulls are designed by Wind Naval Architects. In addition to sightseeing with views from both outdoor decks and panoramic windows, the new vessels are also built to offer dinner cruises and other evening experiences.

Trimarans specs: