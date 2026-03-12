IMO Schedules Extraordinary Council Meeting to Discuss Middle East

The IMO has called an Extraordinary Council meeting to discuss situation in Middle East. The meeting will focus on the impact on shipping and seafarers in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The session will be held on March 18 to 19 at the IMO headquarters in London, United Kingdom, to be chaired by Victor Jiménez of Spain.

The Extraordinary Session (C/ES.36) is convened following requests from several Council Members.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez held briefings with industry organizations (March 11) and Member States (March 12) to share information and discuss recent developments.

The Council is the Executive Organ of IMO, consisting of 40 Member States, elected by the IMO Assembly.



