Bristol Harbor Group Welcomes Naval Architect

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) has welcomed Gordon Fream as a naval architect to its naval architecture and marine engineering firm. Gordon holds a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Before joining BHGI, Gordon interned at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, where he supported key projects for the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command. Gordon also interned at the NSWC Carderock Division Combatant Craft Detachment in Norfolk, VA, where he assisted in incline experiments, scale weight assessments, and powering tests on prototype vessels in various water conditions.

His experience in ship design and test engineering gives him a distinctive perspective as a naval architect, further strengthened by his background in composite construction and engineering. Gordon is also a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers and the American Society of Naval Engineers.