Marine Link
Friday, August 15, 2025

Bristol Harbor Group Welcomes Naval Architect

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 4, 2025

© Bristol Harbor Group

© Bristol Harbor Group

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) has welcomed Gordon Fream as a naval architect to its naval architecture and marine engineering firm. Gordon holds a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Before joining BHGI, Gordon interned at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, where he supported key projects for the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command. Gordon also interned at the NSWC Carderock Division Combatant Craft Detachment in Norfolk, VA, where he assisted in incline experiments, scale weight assessments, and powering tests on prototype vessels in various water conditions. 

His experience in ship design and test engineering gives him a distinctive perspective as a naval architect, further strengthened by his background in composite construction and engineering. Gordon is also a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers and the American Society of Naval Engineers.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Internal & External: Inland Barge Industry Powers the U.S. Economy

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week